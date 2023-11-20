The SMU Mustangs (3-1) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the SMU vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

SMU vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-3.5) 143.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-3.5) 142.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SMU vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

SMU covered 11 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Mustangs games hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

West Virginia went 17-15-0 ATS last season.

Mountaineers games hit the over 19 out of 32 times last year.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 West Virginia ranks 48th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 140th, a difference of 92 spots.

West Virginia has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

