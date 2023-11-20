Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Rapides Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Peabody Magnet High School at Red River High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20

5:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Coushatta, LA

Coushatta, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckeye High School at Leesville High School