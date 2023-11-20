In the upcoming game against the New York Rangers, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Radek Faksa to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

Faksa averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

