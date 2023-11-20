Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis and others are available when the Sacramento Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -120)

Monday's points prop bet for Zion Williamson is 24.5 points. That is 1.0 more than his season average of 23.5.

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

Williamson's season-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +112)

The 21.5-point total set for Sabonis on Monday is 3.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 15 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).

