The Sacramento Kings (8-4) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -1.5 237.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in five of 13 outings.
  • New Orleans' outings this season have a 227.7-point average over/under, 9.8 fewer points than this game's total.
  • New Orleans is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Pelicans have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.
  • New Orleans has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 6 50% 117 229.1 114.4 230 231.4
Pelicans 5 38.5% 112.1 229.1 115.6 230 225.3

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 5-3-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).
  • The Pelicans' 112.1 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.
  • When it scores more than 114.4 points, New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 7-6 5-4 7-6
Kings 8-4 4-4 6-6

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings
112.1
Points Scored (PG)
 117
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
4-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
3-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-0
115.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.4
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
6-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-1
6-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-2

