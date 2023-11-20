Monday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-3) and New Orleans Privateers (2-1) matching up at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The matchup has no line set.

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 70, New Orleans 68

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-1.9)

Oklahoma State (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Performance Insights

New Orleans ranked 141st in the nation with 73.1 points per contest last year, but on defense it lagged behind, ceding 79.3 points per game (sixth-worst in college basketball).

With 29.3 boards per game, the Privateers ranked 303rd in the country. They gave up 31.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 170th in college basketball.

New Orleans ranked 70th in the country with 14.6 assists per contest.

The Privateers averaged 16.6 turnovers per game (-4-worst in college basketball), and forced 14.8 turnovers per game (28th-ranked).

The Privateers ranked 20th-best in the nation with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.8%. They ranked 310th in college basketball by sinking 6.1 three-pointers per contest.

New Orleans was 240th in the country with 7.7 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 317th with a 36.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

New Orleans attempted 39.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 70.9% of the shots it attempted (and 76.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 16.2 three-pointers per contest, which were 29.1% of its shots (and 23.5% of the team's buckets).

