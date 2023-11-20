The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-3) go up against the New Orleans Privateers (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • The Privateers shot at a 46.7% clip from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.
  • Last season, New Orleans had a 9-15 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.5% from the field.
  • The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Privateers ranked 195th.
  • The Privateers scored 7.3 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Cowboys allowed their opponents to score (65.8).
  • When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, New Orleans went 9-9.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, New Orleans put up 73.6 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (71.0).
  • The Privateers conceded fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (85.7) last season.
  • New Orleans drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (38.7%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Millsaps W 100-70 Lakefront Arena
11/11/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 106-69 Lakefront Arena
11/18/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 73-70 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota - Farris Center
11/26/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

