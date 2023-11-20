The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-3) go up against the New Orleans Privateers (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers shot at a 46.7% clip from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Cowboys averaged.

Last season, New Orleans had a 9-15 record in games the team collectively shot above 39.5% from the field.

The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Privateers ranked 195th.

The Privateers scored 7.3 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Cowboys allowed their opponents to score (65.8).

When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, New Orleans went 9-9.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, New Orleans put up 73.6 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (71.0).

The Privateers conceded fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (85.7) last season.

New Orleans drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (38.7%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule