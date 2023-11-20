The LSU Tigers (4-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison

The Texas Southern Tigers' 68.7 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 64.6 the LSU Tigers give up.

LSU has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.

The LSU Tigers put up 96.2 points per game, 29.5 more points than the 66.7 the Texas Southern Tigers allow.

When LSU totals more than 66.7 points, it is 4-1.

Texas Southern has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 96.2 points.

This year the LSU Tigers are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.7% higher than the Texas Southern Tigers give up.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 12.6 PTS, 3.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

12.6 PTS, 3.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Sa'Myah Smith: 15.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 64.4 FG%

15.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 64.4 FG% Mikaylah Williams: 20.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)

20.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23) Angel Reese: 17.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 46.9 FG%

17.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 46.9 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 11.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Schedule