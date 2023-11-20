How to Watch Louisiana vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wright State Raiders (0-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Louisiana vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
- Louisiana had a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Raiders ranked 69th.
- Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns scored just 3.7 more points per game (77.4) than the Raiders gave up (73.7).
- When Louisiana scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 21-1.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisiana averaged 85.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.8).
- In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns allowed 67.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.9.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Louisiana fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.9 threes per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 72-62
|Cajundome
|11/11/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 87-78
|Savage Arena
|11/15/2023
|Louisiana College
|W 107-56
|Cajundome
|11/20/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|-
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
