Louisiana vs. Wright State November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) will play the Wright State Raiders (0-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Louisiana vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Brown: 19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Terence Lewis II: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Williams Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe Charles: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wright State Top Players (2022-23)
- Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tim Finke: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisiana vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wright State Rank
|Wright State AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|19th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|282nd
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|49th
|15.0
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
