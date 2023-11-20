The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) will play the Wright State Raiders (0-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Wright State Game Information

Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Brown: 19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Terence Lewis II: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Greg Williams Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Themus Fulks: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joe Charles: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Tim Finke: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank
19th 79.9 Points Scored 77.4 47th
282nd 73.7 Points Allowed 69.5 156th
69th 33.6 Rebounds 33.7 65th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.0 219th
49th 15.0 Assists 14.4 81st
235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.9 189th

