The Sacramento Kings (8-4) are just 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 116 - Kings 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 1.5)

Pelicans (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-2.7)

Pelicans (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Kings have an 8-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-6-0 mark of the Pelicans.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Sacramento puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (six out of 12), less often than New Orleans' games have (seven out of 13).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 5-3, a better record than the Pelicans have put up (4-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are 18th in the league in points scored (112.1 per game) and 21st in points conceded (115.6).

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 17th in the league in rebounds (43.5 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (47.3).

The Pelicans are 20th in the league in assists (24.8 per game) in 2023-24.

With 13.8 turnovers committed per game and 13.3 turnovers forced, New Orleans is 15th and 19th in the league, respectively.

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.