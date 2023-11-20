A victory by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Monday, November 20 at 8:15 PM ET (at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Chiefs own the eighth-ranked offense this season (368.7 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with just 288.2 yards allowed per game. The Eagles' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 28.0 points per game. In terms of defense, they are giving up 21.7 points per game, which ranks 17th.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-2.5) Under (45.5) Chiefs 25, Eagles 20

Chiefs Betting Info

The Chiefs have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kansas City has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are 5-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Kansas City games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Chiefs games average 48.6 total points per game this season, 3.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Eagles Betting Info

The Eagles have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Philadelphia has compiled a 5-2-2 record against the spread this year.

Philadelphia games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

This season, Eagles games have resulted in an average scoring total of 45.9, which is 0.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Chiefs vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 23.1 15.9 26.4 14.0 19.0 18.3 Philadelphia 28.0 21.7 31.8 24.8 25.0 19.2

