Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkway High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ringgold High School at Captain Shreve High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airline High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:06 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 7:35 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wossman High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 7:35 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.