The Southern Jaguars (1-1) will play the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at State Farm Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on BTN.

Southern vs. Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Southern Top Players (2022-23)

P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern vs. Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 71.9 175th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 24th 35.3 Rebounds 30.4 262nd 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.6 149th 230th 12.4 Assists 14.1 101st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 13.8 327th

