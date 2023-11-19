Sunday's contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) and the Southern Jaguars (1-3) at State Farm Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-68 and heavily favors Illinois to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Southern vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Champaign, Illinois

Venue: State Farm Center

Southern vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 82, Southern 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-14.2)

Illinois (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Southern Performance Insights

With 71.9 points per game on offense, Southern was 175th in the nation last season. Defensively, it gave up 71.3 points per contest, which ranked 217th in college basketball.

The Jaguars grabbed 30.4 boards per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.3 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).

Southern ranked 101st in college basketball with 14.1 dimes per contest.

The Jaguars averaged 13.8 turnovers per game last year (327th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 16.2 turnovers per contest (ninth-best).

With 7.6 threes per game, the Jaguars were 149th in the nation. They owned a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 234th in college basketball.

Southern was 218th in the nation with 7.5 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 128th with a 33.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Southern took 60.6% two-pointers (accounting for 69.7% of the team's buckets) and 39.4% from beyond the arc (30.3%).

