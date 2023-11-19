Sunday's game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) and LSU Tigers (2-2) squaring off at TD Arena has a projected final score of 76-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wake Forest, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

LSU vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

LSU vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 76, LSU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-4.1)

Wake Forest (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU Performance Insights

LSU put up 67.6 points per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 70.7 points per contest (199th-ranked).

The Tigers ranked 192nd in college basketball with 31.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

LSU ranked 237th in college basketball with 12.3 dimes per game.

Last year the Tigers averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.1 turnovers per contest (260th-ranked).

Last season the Tigers made 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.7% (259th-ranked) from three-point land.

With 8 three-pointers conceded per game, LSU ranked 277th in the country. It ceded a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 223rd in college basketball.

When it comes to shot breakdown, LSU took 61.1% two-pointers (accounting for 68.9% of the team's buckets) and 38.9% from beyond the arc (31.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.