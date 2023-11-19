KaVontae Turpin was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Dallas Cowboys play the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Turpin's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Turpin has been targeted nine times and has seven catches for 69 yards (9.9 per reception) and two TDs, plus seven carries for 66 yards one touchdown.

KaVontae Turpin Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cowboys this week: Jalen Tolbert (FP/knee): 12 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Peyton Hendershot (FP/ankle): 1 Rec; 3 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Turpin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 7 69 23 2 9.9

Turpin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1

