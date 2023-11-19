Sunday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) and Grambling Tigers (2-2) going head to head at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a projected final score of 82-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

The game has no set line.

Grambling vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Grambling vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 82, Grambling 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-21.4)

Iowa State (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Grambling Performance Insights

Grambling scored 69 points per game last year (248th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived defensively, surrendering only 62.2 points per game (15th-best).

Last year the Tigers averaged 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Grambling dished out 11.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 289th in the nation.

The Tigers committed 13.4 turnovers per game (316th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.1 turnovers per contest (90th-ranked).

The Tigers found it difficult to pile up threes, ranking 10th-worst in college basketball with 5 treys per game. They ranked 108th with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown last season.

Grambling gave up 6.2 three-pointers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 30.9% three-point percentage (35th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Grambling last season, 72.7% of them were two-pointers (78.6% of the team's made baskets) and 27.3% were three-pointers (21.4%).

