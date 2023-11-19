According to sportsbooks, the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (1-8). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 42 points.

Before the Cowboys meet the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The recent betting insights and trends for the Panthers can be found in this article before they play the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-10.5) 42 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-10.5) 41.5 -520 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Dallas vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Cowboys vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Dallas has gone 6-3-0 ATS this season.

As a 10.5-point favorite or greater, the Cowboys have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Dallas games have hit the over on six of nine occasions (66.7%).

Carolina has won twice against the spread this year.

The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, three of Carolina's nine games have hit the over.

