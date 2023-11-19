Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 176.4 per game.

Lamb has a team-best 975 receiving yards on 68 grabs (on 86 targets) with four TDs this campaign, averaging 108.3 yards per game.

Lamb vs. the Panthers

Lamb vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 176.4 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Panthers' defense ranks 10th in the league with 11 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 83.5 (-111)

Lamb Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this season, Lamb has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Lamb has been targeted on 86 of his team's 317 passing attempts this season (27.1% target share).

He has been targeted 86 times, averaging 11.3 yards per target (seventh in NFL).

In three of nine games this season, Lamb has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 25 offensive TDs).

With 12 red zone targets, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 151 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 TAR / 11 REC / 191 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 12 REC / 158 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

