Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 115-110 win over the Nuggets (his most recent game) Williamson posted 26 points, six assists and two blocks.

Let's break down Williamson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-120)

Over 22.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-106)

Over 6.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 115.8 points per game last year made the Timberwolves the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last year, the Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA in that category.

Zion Williamson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 34 43 3 5 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.