Week 12 OVC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 12 of the college football schedule included two games with OVC teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.
Week 12 OVC Results
Samford 27 UT Martin 17
- Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Samford Leaders
- Passing: Michael Hiers (21-for-31, 205 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jay Stanton (15 ATT, 193 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Chandler Smith (12 TAR, 8 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)
UT Martin Leaders
- Passing: Kinkead Dent (23-for-38, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Sam Franklin (25 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: DJ Nelson (5 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Samford
|UT Martin
|440
|Total Yards
|445
|205
|Passing Yards
|261
|235
|Rushing Yards
|184
|0
|Turnovers
|2
