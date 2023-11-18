The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Ole Miss owns the 62nd-ranked defense this season (25.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best with 36.6 points per game. UL Monroe has lots of room to get better, as it ranks 10th-worst in points per game (18.4) this season and 16th-worst in points surrendered per game (33.2).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

UL Monroe Ole Miss 335.7 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.2 (13th) 439.2 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (79th) 141 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181 (38th) 194.7 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.2 (21st) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (6th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright leads UL Monroe with 1,125 yards on 93-of-174 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 229 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Hunter Smith has rushed for 423 yards on 73 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 418 yards across 90 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has registered 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 516 (51.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 72 times and has seven touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has totaled 397 receiving yards (39.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Devaughn Mortimer's 15 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 291 yards (29.1 ypg).

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has 2,579 passing yards for Ole Miss, completing 64.9% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 354 rushing yards (35.4 ypg) on 96 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 191 times for a team-high 868 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times as a runner.

Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 411 yards on 73 attempts, scoring three times.

Tre Harris' team-leading 761 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 66 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 46 receptions totaling 661 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade has a total of 647 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 43 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ole Miss or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.