Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Ole Miss Rebels and UL Monroe Warhawks square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Rebels. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+37.5) Under (62.5) Ole Miss 46, UL Monroe 11

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Warhawks have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Five of the Warhawks' nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

UL Monroe games this year have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 8.9 less than the point total in this matchup.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels are 5-3-1 against the spread this year.

There have been four Rebels games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 2.8 more than the average point total for Ole Miss games this season.

Warhawks vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 36.6 25.8 45.7 23.5 23 29.3 UL Monroe 18.4 33.2 21 33.7 14.5 32.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.