The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium in an AAC clash.

Tulane ranks 56th in total offense (397.2 yards per game) and 33rd in total defense (332.9 yards allowed per game) this year. With 345.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida Atlantic ranks 95th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 92nd, surrendering 396.7 total yards per contest.

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Tulane Florida Atlantic 397.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.6 (103rd) 332.9 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (85th) 169.6 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120 (107th) 227.6 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.6 (68th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (40th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,791 yards, completing 68% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 273 yards (27.3 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 185 times for 1,008 yards (100.8 per game), scoring six times.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 33 catches for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has put up a 474-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 46 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,706 passing yards, or 170.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 136 times for 643 yards (64.3 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 201 yards.

Kobe Lewis has compiled 310 yards on 69 carries with two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester's 1,042 receiving yards (104.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 93 catches on 124 targets with eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has put up a 301-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 41 targets.

Je'Quan Burton's 45 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

