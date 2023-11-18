Three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a SWAC team, including the matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and the Samford Bulldogs.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Milwaukee Panthers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Alabama A&M Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Alabama State Hornets at Samford Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!