The Dallas Stars (11-3-1, on a four-game winning streak) host the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at American Airlines Center. The game on Saturday, November 18 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Avalanche (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have gone 10-3 in those games.

Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 57.4%.

In seven of 15 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars vs. Avalanche Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Avalanche Total (Rank) 51 (14th) Goals 55 (9th) 38 (4th) Goals Allowed 46 (10th) 10 (20th) Power Play Goals 11 (17th) 5 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Dallas has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Dallas hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.

The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 51 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 38 goals to rank fourth.

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

