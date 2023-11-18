Wyatt Johnston and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars meet the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Players to Watch

Jason Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors with 14 points. He has scored five goals and picked up nine assists this season.

Joe Pavelski has chipped in with 14 points (six goals, eight assists).

Johnston's 13 points this season are via seven goals and six assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 3-1-0. He has given up 12 goals (3.02 goals against average) and racked up 133 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Avalanche Players to Watch

Mikko Rantanen's 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 matchups give him 21 points on the season.

Colorado's Cale Makar has posted 21 total points (1.4 per game), with four goals and 17 assists.

This season, MacKinnon has scored six goals and contributed 14 assists for Colorado, giving him a point total of 20.

In the crease, Ivan Prosvetov has a 1-1-0 record this season, with an .899 save percentage (37th in the league). In 4 games, he has 62 saves, and has allowed seven goals (2.9 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 11th 3.4 Goals Scored 3.67 5th 5th 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.07 13th 18th 30.8 Shots 34.3 2nd 23rd 32.1 Shots Allowed 27.7 4th 16th 20.41% Power Play % 18.64% 20th 2nd 90.2% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 7th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.