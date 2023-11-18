Stars vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) host the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX. The Stars have won four games in a row.
In the last 10 outings for the Stars, their offense has scored 36 goals while their defense has given up 27 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with eight goals (24.2% success rate).
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Stars vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Stars 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)
Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have finished 3-1-4 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 11-3-1.
- Dallas has 12 points (6-1-0) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored three or more goals 10 times, and are 10-0-0 in those games.
- In the three games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (six points).
- In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 5-2-0 (10 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 6-1-1 (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|11th
|3.4
|Goals Scored
|3.67
|5th
|5th
|2.53
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|13th
|18th
|30.8
|Shots
|34.3
|2nd
|23rd
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|27.7
|4th
|16th
|20.41%
|Power Play %
|18.64%
|21st
|2nd
|90.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.67%
|7th
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
