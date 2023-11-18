Saturday's contest between the Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) and SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) matching up at Leavey Center has a projected final score of 90-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Santa Clara, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 18.

The matchup has no line set.

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 90, SE Louisiana 63

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara

Computer Predicted Spread: Santa Clara (-26.2)

Santa Clara (-26.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

With 77.6 points per game on offense, SE Louisiana ranked 43rd in the country last season. On defense, it surrendered 76.0 points per contest, which ranked 327th in college basketball.

The Lions ranked 201st in the country with 31.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 265th with 32.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

SE Louisiana ranked 95th in college basketball with 14.2 assists per contest.

Last year the Lions committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.9 turnovers per contest (50th-ranked).

The Lions ranked 125th in college basketball with 7.8 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 40th with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

SE Louisiana struggled to defend threes last season, ranking ninth-worst in the nation in threes allowed per game (9.2) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.2%).

Of the shots taken by SE Louisiana last year, 65.4% of them were two-pointers (72.1% of the team's made baskets) and 34.6% were from beyond the arc (27.9%).

