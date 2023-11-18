The Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Leavey Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Santa Clara vs. SE Louisiana matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Santa Clara Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Santa Clara (-16.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Santa Clara (-15.5) 158.5 -1400 +790 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends (2022-23)

SE Louisiana covered 14 times in 26 games with a spread last year.

The Lions covered the spread three times last season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Santa Clara covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Broncos games went over the point total.

