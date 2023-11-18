The Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Leavey Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions shot at a 45.8% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Broncos averaged.

Last season, SE Louisiana had a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Broncos ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Lions ranked 162nd.

The Lions put up an average of 77.6 points per game last year, only 4.5 more points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up to opponents.

SE Louisiana put together a 16-5 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, SE Louisiana averaged 9.1 more points per game at home (82.9) than away (73.8).

At home, the Lions gave up 75.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.2.

Beyond the arc, SE Louisiana made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (36.7%) than at home (37.9%) too.

