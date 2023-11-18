How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Leavey Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- New Orleans vs Loyola Chicago (4:00 PM ET | November 18)
- McNeese vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | November 18)
- Lamar vs Pacific (5:00 PM ET | November 18)
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions shot at a 45.8% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Broncos averaged.
- Last season, SE Louisiana had a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Broncos ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Lions ranked 162nd.
- The Lions put up an average of 77.6 points per game last year, only 4.5 more points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up to opponents.
- SE Louisiana put together a 16-5 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, SE Louisiana averaged 9.1 more points per game at home (82.9) than away (73.8).
- At home, the Lions gave up 75.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.2.
- Beyond the arc, SE Louisiana made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (36.7%) than at home (37.9%) too.
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delta State
|W 90-71
|University Center (LA)
|11/10/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 86-71
|Neville Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ BYU
|L 105-48
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|University Center (LA)
