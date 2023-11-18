Rudy Gobert and CJ McCollum are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) go head to head with the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at Smoothie King Center.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSN

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans won their most recent game versus the Nuggets, 115-110, on Friday. Zion Williamson was their leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 26 4 6 0 2 1 Jonas Valančiūnas 22 8 3 0 1 1 Brandon Ingram 21 3 8 1 0 2

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

McCollum's averages for the season are 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

Williamson contributes with 23.5 points per game, plus 6 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Pelicans get 11.5 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 5 boards and 2 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas' averages for the season are 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers for the season are 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 30.8% of his shots from the floor.

