The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) play the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) on November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

New Orleans is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 18th.

The Pelicans' 111.4 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 105.6 the Timberwolves give up.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, New Orleans is 5-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans put up 114 points per game, 6.2 more than on the road (107.8). On defense they allow 116 points per game at home, two more than on the road (114).

At home New Orleans is allowing 116 points per game, two more than it is on the road (114).

This season the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (27.3 per game) than on the road (20.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries