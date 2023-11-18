Saturday's contest between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-4) at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Presbyterian coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: UNF Arena

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 76, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-5.0)

Presbyterian (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Presbyterian has gone 3-1-0 against the spread, while Northwestern State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Blue Hose have hit the over in two games, while Demons games have gone over three times.

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons are being outscored by three points per game, with a -15 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (183rd in college basketball), and allow 79.2 per outing (314th in college basketball).

Northwestern State averages 33.8 rebounds per game (207th in college basketball), compared to the 33.8 of its opponents.

Northwestern State hits 6 three-pointers per game (271st in college basketball) at a 25.6% rate (325th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33% from deep.

Northwestern State wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 13.8 (272nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.

