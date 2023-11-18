New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) will meet the New Orleans Privateers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on NBCS-CHI+.
New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI+
New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Johnson: 18 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)
- Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|79.3
|353rd
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|16.6
|363rd
