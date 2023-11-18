The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) will meet the New Orleans Privateers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on NBCS-CHI+.

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Johnson: 18 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

18 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 73.1 141st 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd 343rd 28 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.1 310th 117th 13.8 Assists 14.6 70th 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

