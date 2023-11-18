How to Watch New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) face the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.
New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New Orleans Stats Insights
- The Privateers shot 46.7% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45.1% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.
- New Orleans put together an 8-12 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Privateers were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ramblers finished 328th.
- The Privateers' 73.1 points per game last year were just 0.6 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.
- New Orleans went 8-7 last season when it scored more than 72.5 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, New Orleans averaged 2.6 more points per game at home (73.6) than away (71.0).
- At home, the Privateers conceded 74.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.7).
- New Orleans drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Millsaps
|W 100-70
|Lakefront Arena
|11/11/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 106-69
|Lakefront Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Farris Center
