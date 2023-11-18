Southland foes meet when the Lamar Cardinals (5-5) and the McNeese Cowboys (0-9) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Lamar ranks 82nd in scoring offense (22.5 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (23.2 points allowed per game) this year. McNeese has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 23rd-worst in points (18.2 per game) and sixth-worst in points allowed (36.6 per game).

McNeese vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

McNeese vs. Lamar Key Statistics

McNeese Lamar 310.8 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.3 (77th) 447.9 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.8 (73rd) 124.0 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.9 (68th) 186.8 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.4 (76th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has racked up 843 yards (93.7 per game) while completing 49.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

D'Angelo Durham has rushed for 435 yards on 98 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Joshon Barbie has piled up 43 carries and totaled 283 yards with three touchdowns.

Jon McCall's 459 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 28 receptions on 18 targets with five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has put together a 291-yard season so far. He's caught 26 passes on 14 targets.

Jihad Marks has racked up 217 reciving yards (24.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has 1,824 yards passing for Lamar, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 195 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 92 carries.

Khalan Griffin has 702 rushing yards on 156 carries with four touchdowns.

Damashja Harris has piled up 218 yards on 49 attempts, scoring one time.

Andre Dennis' leads his squad with 456 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 31 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Sevonne Rhea has put up a 299-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 15 targets.

Kyndon Fuselier has a total of 286 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

