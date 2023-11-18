The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (9-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is set at 244.5.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -1.5 244.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 244.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The average total for Dallas' games this season is 242.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Dallas is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Mavericks have split the two match ups they've played as underdogs this season.

Dallas has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Mavericks vs Bucks Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 2 16.7% 118.1 241.5 116.2 234.9 230.3 Mavericks 5 41.7% 123.4 241.5 118.7 234.9 231.2

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

This year, Dallas is 2-3-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-2-0 ATS (.714).

The Mavericks score an average of 123.4 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 116.2 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Dallas is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 116.2 points.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 7-5 1-1 10-2 Bucks 3-9 3-9 7-5

Mavericks vs. Bucks Point Insights

Mavericks Bucks 123.4 Points Scored (PG) 118.1 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 118.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-5 5-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-1

