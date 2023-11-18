The Dallas Mavericks (4-1), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSWI, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic provides 41 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game for the Mavericks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's draining 35.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.

Dereck Lively is averaging 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is making 91.7% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Josh Green gets the Mavericks 9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while averaging 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0 blocked shots.

Grant Williams is putting up 11 points, 6 rebounds and 0 assists per contest. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 54.3% from the floor.

Damian Lillard averages 22.5 points, 4.5 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Malik Beasley averages 11.5 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 11 points, 2 assists and 5 boards.

Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Mavericks 114.2 Points Avg. 120.8 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 47.1% Field Goal % 47.8% 39.1% Three Point % 40.9%

