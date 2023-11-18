The Nicholls Colonels (3-1) go up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Cajundome. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Nicholls 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 58.1 points per game last year were just 0.3 more points than the 57.8 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.

Nicholls went 2-1 last season when allowing fewer than 57.9 points.

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 14.0 fewer points per game (57.9) than the Colonels gave up (71.9).

Louisiana had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

