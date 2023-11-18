The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in a clash of CUSA opponents.

Jacksonville State is putting up 28.5 points per game on offense (62nd in the FBS), and ranks 34th on defense with 20.7 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Louisiana Tech ranks 61st in the FBS (394 total yards per game) and 95th on defense (398.7 total yards allowed per contest).

We will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Jacksonville State 394 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (72nd) 398.7 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (50th) 131.9 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218 (6th) 262.1 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.3 (122nd) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 8 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has racked up 1,837 yards (167 yards per game) while completing 68% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has rushed for 541 yards on 89 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Keith Willis Jr. has run for 282 yards across 45 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Smoke Harris' 735 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 74 catches on 88 targets with four touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has recorded 687 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 40 receptions.

Kyle Maxwell's 33 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has been a dual threat for Jacksonville State so far this season. He has 927 passing yards, completing 50.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 525 yards (52.5 ypg) on 98 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has 624 rushing yards on 116 carries with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 458 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has collected 25 receptions and three touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has caught 22 passes for 230 yards (23 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Sean Brown has a total of 208 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Jacksonville State or Louisiana Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.