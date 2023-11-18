Grant Williams and the Dallas Mavericks hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Williams, in his previous game (November 15 win against the Wizards), produced 10 points and seven assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-132)

Over 8.5 (-132) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-149)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 113.3 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA last season, allowing 44.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks gave up 23.9 per game last year, ranking them fifth in the league.

Conceding 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Grant Williams vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 23 6 5 1 1 0 0 2/14/2023 48 12 10 4 2 0 1 12/25/2022 26 11 6 3 3 0 2

