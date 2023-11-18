The Saturday college basketball schedule includes five games with an AAC team in action. Among those contests is the Colorado Buffaloes playing the SMU Mustangs.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Arizona Wildcats vs. Memphis Tigers 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - UTSA Roadrunners at UT Arlington Mavericks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Colorado Buffaloes at SMU Mustangs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UAB Blazers vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels 9:15 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 -

