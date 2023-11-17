The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, take the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Williamson posted 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 131-110 win versus the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll break down Williamson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-120)

Over 22.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-110)

Over 6.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets conceded 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest last year, the Nuggets were the best in the NBA in that category.

The Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

Looking at three-point defense, the Nuggets were third in the NBA last year, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Zion Williamson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 37 20 10 9 0 0 2

