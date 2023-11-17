Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union Parish Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Union Parish, Louisiana today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Union Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Christian Academy at Providence Classical Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
