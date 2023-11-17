The Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) will meet the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)

Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 19th 79.9 Points Scored 66.1 317th 340th 77.2 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 32.8 111th 363rd 5.0 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 24th 15.7 Assists 13.6 136th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.