Friday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) and the Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) clashing at Devlin Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 92-67 victory for heavily favored Tulane according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 92, Sacramento State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-25.0)

Tulane (-25.0) Computer Predicted Total: 158.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tulane Performance Insights

On offense, Tulane was the 19th-best squad in the country (79.9 points per game) last season. However, defensively it was 19th-worst (77.2 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Green Wave were 283rd in the country in rebounds (29.9 per game) and -2-worst in rebounds allowed (37.4).

Last season Tulane was 24th-best in the country in assists with 15.7 per game.

The Green Wave made 7.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 125th and 199th, respectively, in college basketball.

Tulane was the third-worst team in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (9.5 per game) and 295th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%) last year.

Last season, Tulane attempted 61.9% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.1% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72% of Tulane's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.