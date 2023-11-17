The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) face the Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane Stats Insights

Last season, the Green Wave had a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.

In games Tulane shot higher than 45.6% from the field, it went 17-0 overall.

The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 111th.

Last year, the Green Wave scored 12.1 more points per game (79.9) than the Hornets allowed (67.8).

When Tulane totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 19-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tulane Home & Away Comparison

Tulane scored 83.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 81.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

The Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (83.3).

Tulane drained 8.3 threes per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule