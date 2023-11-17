The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) face the Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Green Wave had a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.
  • In games Tulane shot higher than 45.6% from the field, it went 17-0 overall.
  • The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 111th.
  • Last year, the Green Wave scored 12.1 more points per game (79.9) than the Hornets allowed (67.8).
  • When Tulane totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 19-5.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison

  • Tulane scored 83.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 81.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
  • The Green Wave surrendered 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (83.3).
  • Tulane drained 8.3 threes per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Nicholls State W 91-81 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/9/2023 Northwestern State W 88-71 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Sacramento State - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Bradley - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M - Devlin Fieldhouse

