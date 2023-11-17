The Phoenix Suns (5-6) match up against the Utah Jazz (4-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Delta Center. Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns and Lauri Markkanen of the Jazz are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, AZFamily

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Timberwolves on Wednesday, 133-115. Devin Booker scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed five assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 31 4 5 0 0 2 Kevin Durant 31 6 6 0 1 2 Eric Gordon 15 1 3 0 0 3

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz won their most recent game against the Trail Blazers, 115-99, on Tuesday. Jordan Clarkson starred with 30 points, and also had one rebound and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Clarkson 30 1 3 2 0 4 Lauri Markkanen 21 9 0 1 1 2 Keyonte George 15 4 7 1 0 2

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 27.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Nurkic puts up 9.3 points, 10 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Goodwin is posting 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5 boards per game.

Josh Okogie averages 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 42.9% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's averages for the season are 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 49% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per contest (fifth in league).

John Collins provides 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Clarkson gets the Jazz 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists, making 78.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

The Jazz get 9.3 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 4 boards and 3.3 assists.

